3rd T20I: India whitewash series, beat Lanka in super over

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): India beat Sri Lanka through super over in third T20I to complete a 3-0 whitewash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka began their run chase on a solid note, but after the fall of first three wickets, rest of their batting line-up collapsedfor single digit scores only to end in a tie with 137/8. PathumNissanka 26, KusalMendis 43, KusalPerera 46 were the only scorers for the host while Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rinku Singh andSuryakumarYadavclaimed two wickets each for India.

In the superover, Sri lanka scored 2 runs for the loss of 2 wickets while india scored 4 runs for no loss.

Earlier, after being put in to bat first, India could only manage to score 137/9 in their allotted 20 overs with Shubman Gill top scoring with 39 (37).

Sri Lankan spinners caught Indian batters napping on a track that offered big turn and variable bounce, but the visitors did manage a decent 137 for 9 in the inconsequential third T20 International here on Tuesday. On a pitch that is not conducive for slam-bang approach, the total could prove to be a fighting one.

While MatheeshaPathirana, the premier slinger couldn't bowl due to a shoulder injury sustained while fielding, Sri Lanka skipper CharithAsalanka used their four-pronged spin attack to good effect choking the run-flow and also getting wickets at regular intervals. Shubman Gill (39 off 37 balls) and RiyanParag (26 off 18 balls) added 54 runs for the sixth wicket after India were left tottering at 48 for 5 at one stage, but most of them would put hand on their hearts while admitting that the shot-selection left a lot to be desired.

Brief scores:

India: 137/9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 39, RiyanParag 26, Washington Sundar 25; WaninduHasaranga 2/29, MaheeshTheekshana 3/28) vs Sri Lanka 137/8 in overs (KusalMendis 43, KusalPerera 46; Washington Sundar 2/23, Ravi Bishnoi 2/38, Rinku Singh 2/3, SuryakumarYadav 2/5).

Super Over: Sri Lanka 2/2 lost to India 4/0