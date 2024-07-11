Ahead of white-ball series against India, Wanindu Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka T20I captain

New Delhi: Ahead of Sri Lanka's white-ball series against India later this month, leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has resigned as the side’s T20I captain. Hasaranga was appointed as Sri Lanka’s T20I captain last year and led the team in 10 matches.



His last captaincy assignment saw Sri Lanka crash out of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in group stage. In a statement issued by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Hasaranga said it was in the best interest of the team that he decided to relinquish his captaincy duties and would remain in the side as a player.

“Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always,” wrote Hasaranga in his resignation letter to SLC. The governing body accepted his resignation and stated that Hasaranga would remain an important player for them in their international cricketing plans.

Sri Lanka’s next international assignment is taking on India in a home bilateral series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from July 26. It remains to be seen who becomes the Sri Lanka captain for the T20I leg of the tour, with the hosts having the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya as their interim head coach.