Asia Cup: Win against Pakistan gave more satisfaction; match against Sri Lanka was also terrific, says Ravindra Jadeja

Colombo: India's veteran left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja believes the win over Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup gave the team more satisfaction, while adding that victory over Sri Lanka was also terrific.

India reached the final of the Asia Cup to be held on September 17 after winning over Pakistan and Sri Lanka by 228 runs and 41 runs respectively. Their last game of Super Four stage is against Bangladesh on Friday, following which they will play Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.

"Whenever we step onto the field, we always take pride in ourselves in playing for India. The win against Pakistan gave us more satisfaction but at the same time the game against Sri Lanka was also a terrific game," said Jadeja in the pre-match chat with broadcasters.

Jadeja added that India has ticked boxes in every department. "We did well in every department, we bowled well and fielded well. We're representing our country and we take pride in going out there and playing for our country. I'm working on my bowling.”

The 34-year-old all-rounder has claimed five wickets in as many matches, proving to be a formidable spin pair with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. "Whenever I step onto the field I look to bowl at the stumps and try and not give them room. I look at the field placements and keeping all that in mind, I bowl according to the batsman," he concluded.