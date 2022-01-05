Australia 126-3 after rainswept Day 1 of 4th Ashes test

Sydney: The fourth Ashes test sprung to life late on Day 1 after sweeping showers threatened to dampen the prospects of both teams for a positive start at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After rain delays permitted only 21 completed overs in the opening two sessions Wednesday, runs and wickets came more frequently in the final passage of play as Australia reached 126-3 at stumps. Steve Smith was unbeaten on six and Usman Khawaja was four not out when rain ended play for the day.

Veteran seamer Stuart Broad, recalled to the England team after being omitted for the third test in Melbourne, went someway to vindicating his selection by dismissing Warner and generally appearing the most threatening bowler in the England attack.

England has lost the series but is still aiming to take something from the tour by winning an Ashes test in Australia for the first time in almost a decade.