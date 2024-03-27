Australia willing to host India vs Pakistan bilateral series

Cricket Australia (CA) has come forward with a proposal to host a bilateral series between India and Pakistan, should both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agree. An India vs Pakistan match is arguably one of the most watched events across the world and CA has expressed willingness to host the teams in a bilateral series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India and Pakistan only play in ICC events and have not played any bilateral series in the recent past, with the last series being played in the 2012-13 season.



The two teams played a last-ball thriller at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup, in which India prevailed. The match was witnessed by a whopping 90,293 fans at the stadium.



CA chief executive Nick Hockley said there is always a demand from fans for an India vs Pakistan contest, and the governing body would like to play a mediator’s role. Speaking during the announcement of Australia’s home schedule that includes a series against both Pakistan and India, Hockley said if the cricket body can play a role in managing a bilateral series, they would love to do so.



“I think anyone that was here for the India-Pakistan game at the MCG, it will go down as one of the most memorable occasions, not just sporting occasions, that I've ever been to. So, people want to see that contest. We would love to host that if the opportunity arose. If we can play a role, we’d love to play a role,” he said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.



Hockley said that while CA can only give a proposal, it is up to the respective cricketing boards to decide. “We’re excited to host Pakistan and we are also excited to host India. If we can help, that’s great. But, I think in many ways, that's a bilateral series. It’s really for others to make that happen,” he added.



Cricket Australia’s head of scheduling, Peter Roach, hoped they could convince the respective cricket boards for a tri-series, involving Australia too, instead of a bilateral series. Australia, India and Pakistan last played a tri-series on Australian soil in the 1999-2000 season.



However, with no proper window available in the current Future Tour Program (FTP), Roach said they would hope to include it in the future as there is always a demand for an India vs Pakistan match.



“We haven’t got a tri-series in the FTP. However, going forward we’re always interested in opportunities for matches and contests that will engage our fans. It’s fair to say every country in the world would love to see an India vs Pakistan match in their country. We’ll keep talking to them in any other opportunities that arise,” he said.

