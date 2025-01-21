BCCI Refuses to Print 'Pakistan' on Team India Jerseys for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid Controversy

There is a lot of debate around the BCCI's decision to ban "Pakistan" from shirts before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Even though Pakistan is the tournament's official host, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made an eyebrow-raising choice by refusing to print the word "Pakistan" on Team India's jerseys. Due to security concerns in Pakistan, India's matches are solely planned in Dubai, and the BCCI has refused to include the name of the host country on the team's jersey. This is the main focus of the Team India jersey controversy 2025.

The PCB has responded strongly to the BCCI's decision on Pakistani jerseys, accusing the organisation of tampering with sport. According to a PCB executive, "Cricket is harmed by the BCCI's introduction of politics into the game. In order to maintain equity, we expect the International Cricket Council (ICC) would step in,"he told IANS.

India and Pakistan have been at odds over cricket for years; they only play each other in the Asia Cup and ICC events. For the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the BCCI refused to play in Pakistan, hence the ICC had to switch to a hybrid concept. The BCCI's position in the Team India jersey ICC 2025 debate has been unambiguous: they will not allow Pakistan to be featured on the team's shirts.

The situation surrounding the BCCI vs. Pakistan ICC is becoming worse as the PCB keeps saying that Indian captain Rohit Sharma won't be at the regular captains' press conference in Pakistan prior to the competition. Despite early rumours that claimed Sharma may play, the BCCI has not changed its stance on Pakistani jerseys.

With political tensions still dominating cricket relations between the two countries and the ICC Champions Trophy jersey issue also emerging as a major cause of contention, this ongoing drama underscores the larger issue of cricket news India vs. Pakistan.