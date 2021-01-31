BCCI to host IPL 2021 at home; here are tentative dates, schedule of the 14th edition- Report 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was shifted to the UAE last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Having successfully hosted India's T20 domestic tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to host the 14th edition of the IPL next month in India.

With the COVID-19 situation improving in the country, the BCCI has decided to conduct the entire season of IPL in the country.



The BCCI has earmarked the Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums, DY Patil Stadium, Reliance Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on the outskirts of Pune for IPL 2021, as reported by Times of India.



India recently reopened Motera stadium, also known as Sardar Patel stadium, which is now the world's largest cricket stadium and the second largest sports stadium. It is understood that the BCCI is considering the Motera Stadium to host the knockout stages of IPL 2021 in the last week of May.



For the first time in 87 years, the Indian cricket board has decided not to host the Ranji Trophy. Before the IPL, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and a one-day tournament for women are scheduled to be played in February and March. Meanwhile, India are set to host England for four Tests, five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).



"Technically, this marks the beginning of cricket in India at all levels - domestic and international. The board should be commended for taking a very sensible decision on not hosting the Ranji this season," members say," a BCCI source was quoted by Times of India.



It has been reported that IPL 2021 will begin in the second week of April, tentatively between April 11 and 14 and will conclude in the first week of June, around June 6.



With the second Test between India and England scheduled to end on Feb. 17, the organisers have found Feb. 18 as a day-long window to conduct the mini auction ahead of the IPL 2021. The upcoming auction is the first one where the franchises have not been provided with added funds as they were forced to release quite a few big names to make space in their purses.