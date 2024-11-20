BGT 2024-25: Indian team undergoes rigorous fielding sessions at Optus Stadium in Perth

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team, under the watchful eyes of the support staff, mainly fielding coach T Dilip, underwent rigorous fielding training sessions at the Optus Stadium in Perth, ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match that starts on November 22.

The Indian team underwent match simulation sessions at the WACA ground and training sessions at the Optus Stadium, along with fielding drills, and Dilip shared anecdotes on how the training sessions went.

The fielding coach, who also worked under Rahul Dravid in the same capacity, said his experience of being with the Indian team has helped him identify the right process to enhance the team’s preparation. “By now, I got a sense of the team and how they work around. That is why I always prefer to go with a little competition first to start with so after the warm-up, the players have some fun, laughter and getting together,” Dilip told BCCI.

Throwing more light into how the training and fielding sessions are organised, Dilip said the focus on Wednesday’s training session was on match readiness. “We want everyone to get together in a team drill but also get closer to the match (readiness) what we wanted. That is why today’s (Wednesday’s) team drill was more related to retrieving, where a boundary fielder throws to the in-fielder, so instead of having one loopy long throw, we want to have two good flat throws. It is important to put that into practice so that players are aware, whether to stand towards their left or their right so that they are in a proper position, they are not wasting time in return,” he explained.

The fielding coach added: “So the players on the boundary are also aware that there is another person who is waiting for it so that they can throw one bounce or full into the hands. That was the main idea of getting that drill into practice.”

Dilip was happy with the intensity the players have shown so far. “I would say that the players have really put the intensity up there. Then, when they come into the skills, whether it is slip and outfield catching or running back, you could see that the players were really up for it. Literally, I had to stop certain players from going for it. But I am very happy that the players have responded gradually and it was an outstanding, proper finish to the efforts what we have put in over the last two days,” he concluded.