BGT 2024-25: Shastri picks Jadeja as key spinner for India in first Test

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked Ravindra Jadeja as the key spinner for the visitors in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener Test against Australia in Perth.

Shastri has placed Jadeja ahead of veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in his preference because of his consistent performances over the years for India.

On paper, Ashwin, with 114 scalps, is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, only behind Nathan Lyon (121 wickets). Jadeja, on the other hand, has 89 wickets across 17 Tests and has a better average and economy than Ashwin and Lyon.

“No, I go horses for horses. I go on current form. So, I've not really been in the nets to really know. But if you look at this Test match, the way you're going to start off, I'll be very tempted to still go with Jadeja ahead of everyone else because of what he's done over the years. And then take it from there," Shastri said on Star Sports Press Room.

The former India all-rounder predicted the series result in India's favour while calling the first two crucial for both teams.

“Prediction is, I think India has a great chance in the first two Test matches, as do Australia. And that's why I think I kept saying again and again, after the first two Test matches, if you see one team having the upper hand, I think they will go on to dominate. The first two Tests are crucial. Both teams can win the Test matches," Shastri said.

On Gautam Gambhir’s coaching philosophy for the BGT series, Shastri added, “I think the first thing would be to be calm. You know, don't let outside elements influence you in any way. Because of that, don't get into a position where knee-jerk reactions happen. I think be calm. Get to understand your players."

"You will see them in match situations. You will see them in India. You will see them overseas. You will notice what it takes for a player to tick. You will understand situations of a team where a certain player might be better than the other, just because of your understanding of his temperament. These things don't come overnight. It took me some time to understand everyone.

"Gautam might have seen them from the outside in the IPL. He might have sat with a few players in the dressing room when he played the game. But there are a lot of other players, and they come from different mindsets, different cultures, different parts of the country. For you to dig deep and understand their mindsets would be the most important thing. There could be a player who is an introvert, but if you push him out there and give him the confidence, he could be a match-winner for you. So, understanding those kinds of guys and then making them go out and play in that fashion is key," he added.



