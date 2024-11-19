Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: David Warner expects Virat Kohli to have an impactful BGT

Hyderabad: Former Australian opener David Warner opined that Virat Kohli would be getting back to form as Australia and India square off in five Test matches for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commences at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22.

Warner said Australia shouldn’t be writing off the former Indian captain. Kohli has played 13 Test matches in Australia and has scored 1,352 runs with six centuries. “I don’t worry about Virat Kohli away from Australia, I worry about Virat Kohli in Australia. He averages 55. He hasn’t had the wickets that a batter would love to be batting on and that’s what scares me about him and Rohit Sharma. With good batting wickets, hopefully this summer, I think Virat is going to be amongst the runs,” Warner told the media in Melbourne.

Warner said Kohli has always had a good Border-Gavaskar Trophy, evident from his numbers, and said the home team would be fearing exactly that. “I have always said you’re not out of form, you’re out of runs. The class and player that he is, he just knows how to flick that switch and turn his mindset to big series, and the Border-Gavaskar trophy, he’s always had a big series against us. I think that’s what Australia would be fearing,” the former Australian opener added.

India won their last two Border-Gavaskar Trophy tours Down Under and are aiming for a third successive win. The last time Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was almost a decade ago and the Pat Cummins-led team would be keen to break the drought.

Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney will host the second, third, fourth and fifth Test matches respectively, with the second Test at the Adelaide Oval being a day-night affair.