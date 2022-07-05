Bumrah after India’s loss in Edgbaston Test: We could have been straighter in our bowling lines

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah said the bowlers could "have been straighter in our bowling lines" after their seven-wicket loss in the Edgbaston Test on Tuesday.

The Yorkshire duo of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root hammered the visiting bowlers as they put up 269 runs for the unbeaten fourth-wicket stand and helped England register their highest successful chase in Test cricket. England chased down 378 runs in 76.4 overs, which was also the highest successful chase against India in the longest format.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bumrah said that even if you have three good days, it is enough and that's the beauty of Test cricket.

"We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us. Ifs and buts can always be there. If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played really well. We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result," said Bumrah after India's seven-wicket loss.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja scored a century each in India's first innings and Bumrah acknowledged the pair's efforts. The stand-in skipper also added that he enjoyed the challenge of captaincy and it was a great experience.

"Pant takes his chances. He and Jaddu got us back into the game with their counter-attack. We were ahead in the game. He takes his chances, backs himself, and I'm very happy for him. Dravid is always there to guide us and back us. We could have been a little straighter in our bowling lines and use the variable bounce. The captaincy future is not what I decide. I like the responsibility. It was a good challenge, a new challenge. It was an honour to lead the team and a great experience," added Bumrah.

Bumrah was named as India's Player of the Series as the fast bowler finished the five-match Test series with 23 wickets.

The victory in the rescheduled fifth Test meant, England drew the series 2-2, denying the Indian team their first Test series victory on English soil since 2007.

Man of the Match Bairstow and Pant were the only two players who scored over 200 runs each in the Birmingham game. Bairstow, who scored twin centuries in the Test, finished with 220 runs, while Pant's runs tally was 203 runs. Root was third in the list with 173 runs.