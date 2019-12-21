Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Sports > Cricket

CAC to be formed soon to pick selectors, says Ganguly

CAC to be formed soon to pick selectors, says Ganguly
Highlights

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed in the next two days to announce the new...

Kolkata : BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed in the next two days to announce the new selection panel on a three-year tenure.

"The CAC will be appointed in a couple of days. It will only be for one meeting to appoint the selectors as the head coach has already been picked," Ganguly said on the sidelines of fantasy fantasy sports game 'My11Circle'.

The former India captain added CAC will be formed only for one meeting to decide the selectors.

The tenure of the current selection panel head M.S.K. Prasad has finished along with Gagan Khoda. Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi still have one year left in their term.

The BCCI is yet to appoint the CAC and Ganguly said the conflict of interest clause is coming in the way.

Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S. Laxman had to step down previously from the CAC due to conflict of interest.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top