Captain's knock: Latham's 186 leads New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Christchurch: New Zealand promised to bounce back quickly from its first-test loss to Bangladesh and captain Tom Latham redeemed the pledge with a commanding unbeaten century Sunday on the first day of the second Test.

Latham lost the toss for the sixth time while standing in as captain for Kane Williamson and had to bat on a disconcertingly green pitch at Hagley Oval. By stumps he was 186 not out and with the help of a half century to Will Young and Devon Conway, who faced a nervous night on 99 not out, New Zealand was 349-1.

"I'm a bit nervous naturally but I'll try to take a sleeping tablet to help me go to bed and reassess tomorrow," Conway said. "It was special today, considering the fact after we lost the toss. I think both teams wanted to bowl first." (AP)

Brief scores: New Zealand 349/1 in 90 overs (Tom Latham 186 not out, Will Young 54, Devon Conway 99 not out) vs Bangladesh.