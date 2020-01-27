Couldn't play like first game: Rahul

K L Rahul said he had to change his approach due to the slightly slow nature of the pitch at Eden Park here. "Obviously different circumstances, the target was different, the pitch was a little different from what we played on a couple of days ago.

So I knew I couldn't play the same way I played a couple days ago," said Rahul, who was adjudged the Man of the Match. "I had a different responsibility today.

We lost our senior players Rohit and Virat early so I had to stay in there and make sure I finish the game." Rahul, who has been in sizzling form in white ball format, said he has improved in his shot selection and reading of the game.

"I think the understanding of my game and how I'm reading the situation and reading the game has gotten better for me.

That's helped me be more consistent and I've always put the team ahead and thought about what the team requires at that moment," he said.