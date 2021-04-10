CSK vs DC: Suresh Raina is ‘almost like a new signing’ for Chennai in IPL 2021, says Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on Suresh Raina, saying his return will be a major boost for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the veteran will be like a "new signing."

DC and CSK are set to lock horns in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. DC had a dream run last season as they made it to their first-ever IPL final. Shreyas Iyer and Co, however, had to settle as the runners up after losing to Mumbai Indians (MI). Iyer has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury and the side will be led by their vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, CSK had a forgettable IPL season in 2020. It was for the first time the MS Dhoni-led side had failed to go past the group stage. They were without Raina, who had pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Dhoni, on the other hand, managed to score just 200 runs across 12 innings, which was his worst performance in an IPL season.



"They have been one of the most successful teams in IPL history. They have obviously got a great leader and a great squad of players. They have always managed to play really consistent cricket. Last year they were probably disappointed with the way their season worked out.

I think a lot of it had to do with the fact that Suresh Raina wasn't there for the entire tournament. He comes back into the squad this year which is almost like a new signing. A great player and a very experienced player that they missed last year," said Ponting in an interview ahead of CSK vs DC on Saturday.

While Ponting spoke about the flexibility in the CSK squad, he also admitted that his side has no clue who would open for CSK on Saturday.

"We have been looking at their squad and analysing their squad over the last week, and they have got a good squad of players together. They have got lots of flexibility. Even now, when we have talked about it for a week, and we are still not sure who's going to open the batting for them. So, they have got lots of options. But at the same time, we have got a great squad, and we want to build on last season." the former Australian captain further added.