CSK vs. PBKS: Chennai Super Kings tasted their third successive defeat

After two successive defeats, the Chennai Super Kings have suffered their third defeat against Punjab Kings at Barbourne Stadium on Sunday. Punjab Kings has won against the CSK by bowling them out for 124 runs. After 2018, it has been the first time for Chennai Super Kings to experience such a horrible defeat.

They were bowled out before completing their 20 overs in an innings. The CSK has already been defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Supergiant's in this league.

It has now lost to Punjab Kings with a 54-run difference. This 54-run defeat against Punjab Kings is the second biggest defeat in the Indian Premier League history based on runs. Here is the list of the biggest defeats of CSK by runs:

• 60 vs. MI Wankhede 2013

• *46 vs. MI Chennai 2019

• 54 vs. PBKS Brabourne 2022