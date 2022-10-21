David Warner: Will try and get to the 2024 T20 World Cup

Australia's David Warner has said he aims to play in the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in West Indies and the United States of America.

One of the most experienced batsmen among the current players across the globe, Warner is the second leading run-scorer for Australia in the T20Is, after captain Aaron Finch. The southpaw has scored 2,850 runs in 95 T20Is at a strike rate of 142 and average of 33.92. He has struck one century and 24 fifties in the shortest format for his country.

Last year, Warner was named the Player of the Series in the T20 World Cup, which the Aussies won. They defeated New Zealand in the final in Dubai and claimed their maiden T20 world title.

"I'll keep playing T20s. I'll look to try and get to the 2024 World Cup," Warner was quoted as saying in an interview with Sydney Morning Herald.

Meanwhile, Warner, who last played in the Big Bash League (BBL) back in 2013-14, recently signed a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder, further showing his intentions of extending his career in the shortest format.

"And I've got my goal set on playing next year in the 50-over World Cup (in India). So for now, we'll see how much Test cricket I've got left in me after this summer coming up and winter away. From there, I will make up my mind about whether I'll continue to play Test cricket and all three forms.

"I don't work too much on my skills these days. I work harder to keep as fit as I can and keeping as agile as I can. They're the most important things. I think longevity in the game is an important thing. If you want to play all three forms, you've got to remain fit and strong. And I've managed to do that," Warner added.

T20 World Cup 2022 is underway with the group stage concluding on Friday. The Super 12s phase is set to go underway tomorrow (Oct. 22) with Australia beginning their title defense by taking on Kane Williamson's BlackCaps at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Warner is expected to open the hosts' innings with skipper Finch.

Earlier Cricket Australia confirmed Cameron Green was added to Finch's side as a replacement for wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022, after suffering an injury while playing golf, just three days before Australia's opening game. Inglis was hospitalised and he also needed more than half a dozen stitches.

Green, who made his T20I debut earlier this year during Australia's tour of Pakistan in Lahore, has played seven T20Is, scoring 136 runs and picking up five wickets.