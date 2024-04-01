Delhi Capital's Rishabh Pant pays INR 12 lakh fine

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their first win of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 31.

Batting first, DC scored an imposing 191/5 in their 20 overs and restricted five-time champion CSK to 171 in their 20 overs. In the process, they also resisted a fine innings from CSK talisman MS Dhoni in the end, who scored an unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls.



However, the win turned bitter-sweet for DC captain Rishabh Pant, who was fined a percentage of his match fees as his team failed to keep up with the over rate. The DC bowlers were found to be one over short when the timings, including allowances, were taken into consideration.



It also meant the Delhi Capitals could only field four players outside the circle in the final over. A statement from the IPL team said Pant has been fined INR 12 lakh for the offence. “Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on March 31,” a statement from the IPL team read.



The statement added that since it was his team’s first offence, the captain was fined. “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the statement added.



If Delhi Capitals commit a similar offence the next time, Pant will be fined INR 24 lakh while his teammates, including the Impact substitute player, will be fined INR 6 lakhs or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lesser.



The third offence will see the captain pay a fine of INR 30 lakh and will also serve a one match ban. His teammates will be fined INR 12 lakh or 50% of their match fee, whichever is lesser.



Notably, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans also maintained a slow over rate in their match against CSK, and Gill was fined INR 12 lakh for the offence.

