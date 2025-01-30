Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Highlights: Virat Kohli Shines in Return, Over 15,000 Fans Attend

Virat Kohli made his long-awaited Ranji Trophy 2025 comeback on Day 1 of the match between Delhi vs Railways, after a 12-year hiatus from domestic cricket. Although Kohli did not get a chance to bat, his presence at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was a major draw for fans. Over 15,000 fans attended the match, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the Virat Kohli Ranji match crowd. The star player's impact on Ranji Trophy was evident, with supporters flocking to the stadium to witness his return to Indian cricket domestic tournaments.

On the field, Delhi dominated after bowling out Railways for 241. Despite a shaky start with Railways at 66/5, a solid century partnership between Upendra Yadav (95) and Karn Sharma rescued their innings. Ranji Trophy latest match updates showed Navdeep Saini and Sumit Mathur leading Delhi’s charge, taking three wickets each.

At the end of the day, Delhi stood at 41/1, with the match poised for an exciting continuation. Kohli, who is playing under the leadership of Ayush Badoni, continues to captivate fans, bringing renewed attention to Ranji Trophy 2025 live updates. His return to domestic cricket has sparked widespread excitement, with his Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy comeback set to elevate the profile of the match and Indian domestic cricket overall.