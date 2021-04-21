Desperate for wins: SRH and Punjab to battle it out

Chennai: Two bottom-placed teams, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), will face-off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

While SRH are lying at the bottom of the table and are yet to win a game, PBKS have managed just one win out of their games and have the worst net run rate (-0.967) among the teams.

All eyes will be on SRH, who had made the play-offs last year, but are struggling to come to terms with the slow nature of the pitch at Chepauk.

The David Warner-led side ended up losing all the three matches from positions of strength. They will be aware that their opponents have the more difficult job of adapting as PBKS have played all their matches thus far in Mumbai.

SRH will also look to strengthen their middle order, which has been letting them down for the past two matches, and it will be interesting to see if they feature Kane Williamson in the match. The New Zealand captain is recovering from injury.

PBKS's Mayank Agarwal came back to form in the previous match against Delhi Capitals, but skipper KL Rahul took some time to get his 61 (51 balls). PBKS will hope that their talismanic batsman Chris Gayle comes into form after failing in the last couple of matches. Fellow West Indian batsman Nicholas Pooran too hasn't got going though to be fair to him he came into bat towards the end of the innings and got very few balls to face.

Young Shahrukh Khan has impressed for PBKS though with big hits at the end. (IANS)