Dhanush Cheers for R Ashwin's Incredible 500 Test Wickets Achievement
Dhanush, the famous actor from India, congratulated cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for achieving the milestone of 500 wickets in Test matches. Ashwin is the second Indian cricketer to achieve this feat after Anil Kumble.
Kollywood star Dhanush was quick to celebrate Ravichandran Ashwin's amazing milestone of reaching 500 wickets in Test cricket. The achievement came during India's match against England in Rajkot, on the second day of the five-day game. Ahead of the match, Dhanush expressed his hope for Ashwin's success, rooting for him to make the nation proud with his remarkable feat.
For those who might not know, Ravichandran Ashwin is only the second Indian cricketer to achieve this significant milestone, with Anil Kumble being the first.
As soon as Ashwin reached his 500th Test wicket, Dhanush shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating the cricketer. He tweeted, "Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on this incredible achievement. Thank you for making us proud #ashwin500 (sic)."
https://twitter.com/dhanushkraja/status/1758426109979349037
Prior to the third test match against England, Dhanush sent out encouraging words to Ashwin, saying, "Go for it @ashwinravi99, rooting for your 500 Om Namashivaaya (sic)."
Ravichandran Ashwin, hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, holds a special place in Indian cricket and has garnered praise from fellow cricketers, friends, and fans across various social media platforms.
Turning to Dhanush's professional endeavors, he was last seen in director Arun Matheswaran's 'Captain Miller' and is eagerly awaiting the release of his directorial projects, 'D 50' and 'Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam'. Additionally, he has an upcoming film with director Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline.