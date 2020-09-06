Dhoni's mentor recovering after being hospitalised

New Delhi : DevalSahay, the man who played a crucial role in Mahendra Singh Dhonis early days by providing him a turf pitch to play on in Ranchi, is currently hospitalised in his home city with multiple health issues, including breathing and urinary.

However, the good news is that the 73-year-old was removed from the ventilator support on Saturday.Sahay, who as Director (Personnel) with Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) hired a young Dhoni on stipend in 1997-98, was put on ventilator after being admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jagannath Hospital in Ranchi on Tuesday.

But in the last couple of days he has showed signs of recovery and on Friday the ventilator tube in his throat was first removed for a couple of hours and on Saturday the ventilator was again removed and doctors were monitoring him.

"The good news is that the ventilator has been removed now (1.30 pm). But he is still in the ICU," AbhinavAkashSahay, son of Sahay, told IANS from Ranchi on Saturday.