Dhull named skipper of ICC's Most Valuable Team of the Tournament

North Sound: India's Yash Dhull has been chosen as captain of ICC's 'Most Valuable Team' of the U-19 World Cup on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an utterly dominant India won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

The triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past. Intrepid and industrious in their approach, the starry-eyed Indian players' success stories also gave a glimpse into the world's most perfectly calibrated youth structure, which is capable of consistently producing world-class cricketers who are ever ready to take on the biggest of challenges.

In a reflection of India's dominance, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana finished the chase of 190 with two sixes and 14 balls to spare.

Overall, eight nations are represented in the 12-strong line up with champions India leading the way with three players included. Pace is provided by the likes of Josh Boyden, Awais Ali and Ripon Mondol with all-rounders Tom Prest and Dunith Wellalage being the spin options alongside Vicky Ostwal.

South Africa's Dewald Brevis was announced as the Player of the Tournament in West Indies for his record-breaking run haul. The side was pulled together by a selection panel including commentators Samuel Badree, Natalie Germanos, ICC Match Referee Graeme Labrooy and journalist Sandipan Banerjee.

Dhull takes up his place at number four having hit 229 runs in the competition, including one century, and his deployment of his bowlers was crucial in leading his side to overall victory in the tournament.

His opposite number in the final, England's Tom Prest, sits one place below them in the batting order having hit 292 runs in six games, the third most of the competition. Dewald Brevis, a right-handed batter, received the accolade of Player of the Tournament after crashing 506 runs across six matches to become only the second player to hit over 500 runs in tournament history.

The team of the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 (in batting order) is: Haseebullah Khan (WK, Pakistan), Teague Wyllie (Australia), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Yash Dhull (Captain, India), Tom Prest (England), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Raj Bawa (India), Vicky Ostwal (India), Ripon Mondol (Bangladesh) Awais Ali (Pakistan), Josh Boyden (England), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan).