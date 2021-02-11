East Bengal chasing crucial win against Hyderabad 

Vasco (Goa): Hyderabad FC are in the driver's seat in the race for the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs while East Bengal need to win all the rest of their matches while needing a few results to go their way to make it to the playoffs.

Beating Hyderabad, however, would go a long way in Robbie Fowler's team securing a playoff spot and they would be trying for just that at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday.

SC East Bengal have had a stop-start debut campaign. They've spent most of the season near the bottom of the table.

A win against Hyderabad will bring them to within four points of their opponents with three games left for the Kolkata club. East Bengal have 16 points from 16 games.