ENG vs NZ: 3 New Zealand members test covid positive ahead of 1st warm-up game

As many as three members of the New Zealand camp have tested positive for covid-19 in the UK.

Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun their mandatory five-day isolation in New Zealand's hotel room after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday morning, according to an official release from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The remainder of the tour party has returned negative tests this morning and will continue to be monitored and tested as required.

The BlackCaps are in the UK for a three-match Test series. The trio tested covid-19 positive on the morning of New Zealand's first Tour match against Sussex in Brighton. The four-day game, which will be played at County Ground, Hove, will go ahead as planned.

While Nicholls has been a regular member of the New Zealand side, Tickner is uncapped. Apart from him, the BlackCaps have also included two more uncapped players Cam Fletcherr and Jacob Duffy to fill in for the Indian Premier League (IPL) absentees during the two warm-up games.

Meanwhile, skipper Kane Williamson, who is set to return to Test cricket for the first time since last November having missed the home season with an elbow problem, is among those who may be absent for both warm-up matches at the end of May due to being at the IPL. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has left India to be with his family before leaving for the UK.

The other players who will arrive late in England are Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell.

The Test series between England and New Zealand, which is a part of the ongoing 2021-23 ICC WTC Championship, will go underway in June, with the first Test to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground. The second and the third Test will be played from June 10 and June 23 at Trent Bridge, Notthingham, and at Headingley, Leeds, respectively.

New Zealand's squad for England tour: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young