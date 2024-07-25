Live
ENG vs WI: England name unchanged playing 11 for Edgbaston Test
Edgbaston: England have named an unchanged playing eleven for the third and final Test against West Indies in Edgbaston, starting on Friday. England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after beating the visitors by 241 runs in Nottingham. They registered an innings and 114 runs victory in the opening Test of the series which was also the farewell match of veteran James Anderson at Lord's.
The Ben Stokes-led side has backed its winning combination from the second Test with an eye on a clean sweep to start the home summer on high. After the completion of the series, England will host Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series in August.
England will continue with three pacers -- Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes -- and Shoaib Bashir as a specialist spinner with Joe Root to chip in as a part-timer. All-rounder Stokes also remains a bowling option for the side that will look to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Birmingham.
England's playing XI for the third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.