England can regain The Ashes, says Michael Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has reckoned England can regain The Ashes after a fine summer under new skipper Ben Stokes.

Australia thrashed England 4-0 in the 2021-22 Ashes, winning the Tests in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Hobert, while the New Year's Test in Sydney ended in a draw, avoiding a white-wash of the English side Down Under.

The recent Ashes defeat was one of the major reasons behind the change in leadership. Under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England have won six of their last seven Tests.

"At the start of April, if you had said they had a chance to win back the Ashes next year we would have said there was no way they could do it. But, on the back of a remarkable summer of Test cricket, it is clear: England can regain the urn next summer," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

Australia are ranked No. 1 in the ICC Test Rankings and they have the best win percentage in the longest format this year. In seven Tests, the Aussies have won three, drawn, as many and lost just one. England, on the other hand, have won six in 12 Tests and all the wins have come under Stokes and McCullum.

"Australia will respect the aggressive way that England have played this summer. And they will fear it too, knowing that England can attack and are so dangerous from all positions," added Vaughan.

England's recent aggressive approach has sent the opposition a clear message that the English side can win in any given situation.

"The leadership group of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum has been so clear in releasing the shackles of any pressure on the field. They have sent a clear message to the opposition that they are out to win, from any position.

"If they want to be the best team in the world for a period then they will have to play more consistently and combine that flair they have displayed all summer with that toughness and shrewdness," Vaughan further added.

The next edition of The Ashes will be played in England in 2023. The last time Australia travelled to England – in 2019 – they managed to draw the series 2-2. The hosts most recently defeated South Africa 2-1 at home.