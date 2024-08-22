Live
Srilanka vs England Test 1: English team in Strong Position restricting Sri Lanka on Day 1
The England cricket team seems to be in commanding position after restricting the Srilanka to mere 236 all out on day one of the first Test between two teams. The English team trails by just 214 runs as play was halted due to bad light on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka's decision to bat first has not helped them as they struggled to establish a partnership in the match, ultimately being bowled out for 236. The Lanka team got off to a disastrous start, losing three wickets for a mere six runs within the first seven overs.
Captain Dhananjaya de Silva played a crucial role in the recovery, scoring a determined 74 runs from the middle order. Despite his efforts, Sri Lanka faced significant challenges against England's formidable pace attack on a hard pitch that favored seam bowling.
Later, the English team scored 22 runs for no loss before the stumps followed by bad light. As the match would begin in few hours, it remains to be seen whether England continues their dominance or the would Srilanka bounce back.