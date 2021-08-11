England pacer Stuart Broad ruled out of remaining Tests vs India

In what has turned out to be a major upset for England, fast bowler Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the remaining Tests against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.



The second Test at Lord's, which is due to begin on Thursday (Aug. 12), would have been Broad's 150th appearance in the whites for his country. Unfortunately, he sustained a tear to his right calf during the warm-up earlier this week.

"He [Broad] underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord's. England have called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover," wrote ECB in an official press release.

Apart from new addition Mahmood, England already have Craig Overton and Mark Wood in the squad for the underway five-match Test series against India.

England also have another injury scare in James Anderson, who missed training on Wednesday (Aug. 11) due to a thigh strain, according to The Guardian. However, it is believed that the fast bowler missed the training as a precautionary measure.

If both Anderson and Broad go on to miss the upcoming second Test, it would be only the second time neither of them would have featured in a home Test since 2007. The pair has a combined 1,145 Test wickets between them.

During the first Test against India at Trent Bridge, Anderson became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and he acheived the feat by surpassing India's spin legend Anil Kumble.

England's batsman Jonny Bairstow, earlier in the day (Thursday), had acknowledged that Broad's absence would certainly be a "big loss" for the team.

"It's a big loss for the team -- both have over 1000 wickets between them -- but it's also an opportunity for others, just like it was against Pakistan recently. There is going to be injury, illness, you have to be adaptable within the group, we are playing a professional sport," Bairstow said in a pre-match press conference on the eve of the second Test.

After the fifth day got washed out in Nottingham, the first Test had ended in a draw. As a result, both India and England earned four points each, according to the new points system of the World Test Championship (WTC). However, India and England were docked two points for slow over-rates.