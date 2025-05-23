First two Tests against England crucial for India in the five-match series: Dilip Vengsarkar

Mumbai: Former India batter Dilip Vengsarkar feels that the first two Tests of the five-match series against England will be crucial for the visiting side on the challenging tour, starting on June 20.

The 69-year-old veteran backed the Indian team for the tour despite the red-ball retirements of senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli earlier this month. Vengsarkar, who has played 11 Tests and scored 6,868 runs, is hopeful of young talents performing well on the tour.

"We have a very good and capable team. India also have a good chance and the first two Tests will be crucial - it will largely determine how the team performs in the remaining matches of the five-Test series. I believe new players may emerge during this series, and I am hopeful that India will perform well," Vengsarkar told IANS in an exclusive interview.

The veteran batter lauded the IPL 2025 breakout stars Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre and Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu for being named in the India U19 squad for the England tour.

Mhatre will lead the side on the tour that comprises a 50-over warm-up match, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches against England U19 from June 24 to July 23. Kundu has been appointed as Mhatre’s deputy.

"It is very good that Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu have been named in the India U19 squad for England tour. I've seen Kundu, who is from Mumbai, playing; he is a very good player, a good keeper and a good thinker also. I have high hopes for him to perform well on the England tour. They have the platform to showcase their worth," Vengsarkar said.

"The exposure of IPL is very big and it is a great opportunity for them to score runs and win matches for their teams," he added.

Asked about who might win the IPL 2025, Vengsarkar backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Punjab Kings to lift their maiden title in the tournament.

"RCB and Punjab have been trying to lift the title for many years. I hope that one of these teams wins the IPL this time - it would be great for the team, franchise and owners," Vengsarkar replied.



