Just In
GT captain Shubman Gill fined INR 12 lakh for slow over rate in match against CSK
If Gill commits the same offence a second time, he will be banned for one match
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.
Gill and his team were found guilty of not completing the stipulated overs on time and as a result, apart from the monetary penalty, the team could field only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle.
While having only four fielders near the boundary can be challenging for teams, Gujarat didn’t have to pay a hefty price for it as Mohit Sharma, who bowled the last over, gave away only eight runs and picked up two wickets.
Since this was the first over-rate offence, Gill was let off with a fine. Subsequent over-rate offences will lead to the captain of the team facing a one-match ban.
A statement from the IPL confirmed the offence and read: “Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on March 26. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs.”
Gujarat Titans were outplayed in every department of the game as they slumped to a whopping 63-run loss to CSK. While CSK scored 206/6 in their 20 overs, Gujarat could only manage 143/8 in their 20 overs. As it was a loss by a huge margin, Gujarat also suffered in their net run rate.