'Hope I've inspired the next generation of girls to play the beautiful game,' says Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami, who brought curtains down to her decorated career on Saturday, hopes that she had been successful in inspiring the next generation of players in India and the world to play the "beautiful game".



India Women's team gave Goswami a fairy tale ending to her two-decade-long career by beating England 16 runs in the third and final ODI at the Lord's. By doing so, India Women recorded their first-ever white-wash on the English soil.

"I have always been honest as a cricketer and hope, I have been able to contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India and the world. I hope I have been successful in inspiring the next generation of girls to play this beautiful game," Goswami wrote on a farewell note posted on her social media handle.

"To my cricket family and beyond. So, the day has finally arrived! Like every journey has an end, my cricket journey of over 20 years ends today as I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket," the 39-year-old bowled added.

One of the greatest pacers to have graced the sport of cricket, Goswami has left the women's game as the highest wicket-taker, having kickstarted her journey back in 2002. She finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs, and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is.

"As Ernest Hemingway said, 'it's good to have an end to journey towards, but it is the journey that matters in the end'. For me, this journey has been the most satisfying. It has been exhilarating, thrilling to say the least, and adventurous.

"I have had the honour of donning the India jersey for over two decades and serving my country at the best of my abilities. There is a sense of pride every time I hear the National Anthem before a match," Goswami wrote.

"I have cherished every moment of the last 20 years of my life as an international cricketer with my teammates on and off the field. I have always loved you cricket and even as I retire as a professional player, I will never be too far away from you," the veteran cricketer wrote further.

Goswami was a part of as many as five ICC Women's World Cups, including in 2005 and 2017 when India made the finals. "Ever since watching the Women's World Cup final at Eden Gardens back in 1997, it was my dream to play for India, and I am thankful to the BCCI, CAB, WCAI, and Air India officials for reposing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream," she wrote.

"I want to thank NCA for taking care of my injuries and keeping me fit as a fiddle over the years. I am grateful to all the coaches, trainers, physios, and ground staff who have been an integral part of this journey. A huge shout out to all the captains I have played under. Their faith in my abilities helped build my confidence.



"I want to take a moment to thank my family (my parents, siblings) who stood by me in every situation. Not to forget my friends, who have been my best critics and biggest supporters. Last but not the least, I want to thank my childhood coach for having backed me in my endeavour," concluded Goswami.