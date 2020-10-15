Hope RCB drops more catches: Kohli-Rahul in banter ahead of their IPL 2020 clash

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were involved in friendly banter on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Wednesday.



RCB and KXIP have played each other once, earlier this IPL 2020 season, and it were KXIP that emerged as victorious. Rahul-led KXIP thrashed RCB by 97 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last month and ironically, that remains KXIP's only win this season. Following that win, KXIP have gone on to suffer defeats in five straight matches, while RCB have clinched four wins in their next five matches.



While KXIP are currently at the bottom of the points table, Kohli's side comfortably sits in the top four with 10 points, same as first and second-placed sides Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). If Delhi defeat Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in Dubai, the Shreyas Iyer-led side would replace MI as the table-toppers.



Ahead of Thursday's blockbuster clash between KXIP and RCB, Kohli and Rahul did an Instagram live for Puma, where they discussed the match and pulled each other's leg.

"It helps to know that the only game that we have won is against RCB. So we will come in with a little bit of confidence. I have always enjoyed playing with RCB and against RCB. Looking forward to one more cracker tomorrow," the under-fire captain Rahul told his counterpart.

Interestingly, it was Kohli who had dropped Rahul's catch twice when the KXIP skipper was batting in the 80s. Rahul went on to register 132 off just 69 balls, which was the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in the IPL.



During the interaction for Puma, Rahul mentioned the dropped catches, but Kohli had an instant reply for the same.



Here is the banter between Kohli and Rahul:



Kohli: What's your preparation for tomorrow?



Rahul: Like I said, every game for us, from now on, is very, very important.



Kohli: Don't give me these general press conference type answers.



Rahul: No, it is. I don't know. That's been the general chat that we need to win every game.

Kohli: You knew that (earlier fixture) was our worst loss as well, this season.

Rahul: I know, I am just hoping some of your fielders can drop a couple more catches (both burst into laughter).



Kohli: I am going to be in the same positions the last time we played. So you might have to think twice before hitting it in the air.



Rahul: I know that will never happen again.



Kohli: It's going to be a cracker of a game, you guys have a great side, our team has been playing well. It's going to be in Sharjah, an entertaining ground as well.

With 387 runs in seven innings at an average of 64.50, Rahul is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2020 ahead of KXIP teammate Mayank Agarwal (337 runs), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Faf du Plessis (307 runs). RCB captain Kohli has scored 256 runs in seven innings at an average of 64.

