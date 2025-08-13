Live
Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma & Abhishek Sharma Shine in India vs England 2025
Highlights
Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma scores 804 runs and Abhishek Sharma 829 runs, leading India’s batting against England in Chennai and Mumbai in 2025.
India’s Abhishek Sharma has emerged as the top performer, scoring 829 runs against England at Mumbai in 2025.
Following closely, Tilak Varma impressed with 804 runs in the match against England at Chennai in 2025.
Both young Indian talents have showcased remarkable consistency and skill, leading India’s batting lineup with strong performances in these high-profile matches.
Fans are excited to see these players continue their form in upcoming games, raising hopes for India’s success in international cricket.
