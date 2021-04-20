ICC confident of hosting World Test Championship final despite UK adding India to its travel ‘red list’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday that it is confident of hosting the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final as scheduled despite the dire COVID-19 situation, especially in India.

The WTC 2019-21 final will be played between India and New Zealand and the fixture has been scheduled to take place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Since India are suffering a second COVID-19 wave, the UK recently added India to its travel 'red list', banning arrivals from the country.

"We are currently discussing with the UK Government the impact of countries being on the 'red list. The ECB and other Members have demonstrated how we can stage international cricket safely in the middle of a pandemic, and we are confident that we can continue to do that and that the World Test Championship Final will go ahead as planned in June in the UK," an ICC spokesperson was quoted, as saying in an official release.

The memorable 2-1 Test series victory in Australia took Team India closer to the WTC final and the 3-1 win in the home Test series over England sealed the deal for Virat Kohli's side. Kohli is yet to win his maiden ICC trophy as captain of the senior national team.

India and New Zealand are currently ranked one and two in the ICC Test Team Rankings.