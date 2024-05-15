ICC T20 World Cup 2024: If qualified, India scheduled to play semifinal and final in less than 48 hours

If the Indian cricket team qualifies for the knockouts at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, they’ll play the semifinal and the final in less than 48 hours. The Men in Blue have been drawn to play the second semifinal to be played on June 27, with the final scheduled to be played on June 29.



The ICC playing conditions also read that there will be no reserve day for the second semifinals. However, instead of the 190 minutes of extra time allotted for the first semifinal, the second semifinal has 250 minutes of extra time allotted to enable the completion of the match, should there be any weather interruption.



The first semifinal will be played on June 26 in Tarouba, Trinidad, at 2030 hrs local time (0600 hrs IST, June 27), while the second semifinal will be played on June 27 in Guyana at 1030 hrs local time (2000 hrs IST, June 27).



The final will be played on June 29 in Bridgetown, Barbados, at 1000 hrs local time (1930 hrs IST, June 29).



The first semifinal and the final will have reserve days apart from the 190 minutes of extra time. The play will resume the following day if there is a weather interruption or if the match cannot be completed in the stipulated extra time.



It is understood that the 60 minutes of extra time for the second semifinal have been given because of the tournament’s schedule, which only has a one day gap between the second semifinal and the final.



Furthermore, a match result can be achieved only if both teams have batted for at least 10 overs each. In T20 internationals, a match result can be achieved if the team batting second has batted for five overs, however, in ICC knock-out games, it is 10 overs. However, the five-over rule applies to all group games in the T20 World Cup.

