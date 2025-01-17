ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025: Groups, Format, and Schedule

The ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 is set to kick off on Saturday in Malaysia, featuring 16 teams from around the globe. This marks the second edition of the tournament, which follows the success of its inaugural competition in 2023. The event is a key fixture in the women's cricket calendar, providing a platform for emerging talent in the T20 format.

In contrast to the men’s Under-19 World Cup, which has been running since 1988, the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup focuses on the shorter format of the game. The defending champions, India, are returning after their dominant victory in the 2023 edition. India, led by Shafali Verma, defeated England in the final to claim the first-ever title. The team’s current stars, including Richa Ghosh and Titas Sadhu, were part of the winning squad and will be crucial in the upcoming competition.

The competition will be held in a round-robin format during the first stage, with 16 teams divided into four groups. The groupings for the 2025 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup are as follows:

- Group A: India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, West Indies

- Group B: England, Ireland, Pakistan, USA

- Group C: New Zealand, Nigeria, Samoa, South Africa

- Group D: Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Scotland

The 2025 edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will also see debut appearances from Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, and Samoa. These teams will be looking to make a strong impression in their first outing on the world stage.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 6 stage, where the format shifts to two pools of six teams each. Teams will face opponents they have not yet played during the first round. The top two teams from each pool will move on to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for January 31, 2025.

The tournament promises to showcase exciting cricket from young, talented players, with every match adding to the intensity of the competition. As the second edition of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup gets underway, all eyes will be on the emerging stars of women’s cricket and their journey to the championship.

The full fixtures for the tournament, along with the schedule for each match, are available on the ICC website. Fans can follow the action closely as the tournament progresses, with updates on match results and team performances.