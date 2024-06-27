IND v SA, Women's Test: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, live broadcast, venue

Chennai: India will host South Africa for a one-off women's Test match, starting on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The one-off Test is part of South Africa's all-format tour of India, which began with a three-match ODI series that ended 3-0 in Favour of the hosts.



The Indian women's team last played a Test in December 2023 against England and Australia and won both matches.

India and South Africa have played two Test matches against each other in the past, with their last encounter coming in November 2014, where India emerged victorious by an innings and 34 runs.

The only other women's Test match between the two countries was contested in 2002, with India winning the match by 10 wickets.

This one-off Test match will be followed by a three-match T20I series, beginning on July 5.

India have already bagged the three-match ODI series of the tour with a 3-0 clean sweep.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Women's one-off Test between India and South Africa live coverage and broadcast:

When: June 28, 2024 - July 1, 2024

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 9:30 AM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD)

Squads:

India (from): Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetri (wk), Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur Singh

South Africa (from): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.