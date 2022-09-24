IND vs AUS: Axar's 2 overs made the difference, says Finch after India defeat Australia in 2nd T20I

Aaron Finch said that Australia "got out executed a little bit" towards the end after their six-wicket loss to India in the second T20I on Friday. With the win, India made it 1-1 with the third and final game remaining.



Finch acknowledged that the two overs bowled by Indian spinner Axar Patel made the difference in the end. Axar gave away just 13 runs and picked up two wickets in his quota of two overs. The Australian skipper also praised his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma, who was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 46 off 20 deliveries during India's successful chase of 91.

The second T20I in Nagpur was restricted to eight overs per side after the start of the game was delayed by a wet outfield.

"You probably plan for 5 over games and add a little bit on to it. When you are doing all your planning for World Cups you always have them in the back of your mind. We just got out executed a little bit towards the back end. Rohit was brilliant. And the two overs Axar bowled was probably the difference in the game," said Finch after Australia's defeat on Friday.



Australia managed to reach 90 in the first innings, thanks to Matthew Wade's 20-ball 43. He struck three sixes and four fours as he scored the runs at a great strike rate of 215. Finch heaped praise on Wade, saying the wicketkeeper-batsman has "grown into a finisher's role."

"Wade is such a calm customer at the back end of the innings and he has grown into that finisher's role. He did a wonderful job for us. We got close. Zampa was good too," added Finch.

Adam Zampa, who dismissed KL Rahul, brought Australia back into the game for a brief time by taking removing Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav on two successive deliveries.

Zampa dismissed Kohli for the eighth time in 29 matches in international cricket. It's the most times an Australian bowler has dismissed the former India captain at the highest level.

The victory in the second T20I against Australia also saw Team India equal Pakistan's record of most T20I wins in a calendar year – 20 wins. Babar Azam and his men achieved the feat in 2021.

Rohit's team India has a chance to break the record ahead of the third T20I against Australia, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday (Sept. 25). With the series level at 1-1, the third game is the decider.