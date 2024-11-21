IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25: Pat Cummins says the pressure of playing at home is there but team well prepared to beat India and win Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Hyderabad: Australian captain Pat Cummins said his side is well prepared to win the Australia vs India Border-Gavaskar Trophy, that commences in Perth on November 22. Australia and India square off in five Test matches for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it has been close to a decade since Australia laid hands on the trophy.

Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference at the Optus Stadium, Pat Cummins said while there is always pressure of playing at home, Australia are well prepared to handle the pressure. “The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has always been very tight every series, five Test-match series gets really attritional, it is a big one really. There will always be pressure when you are playing at home. India are a very talented side and it will be a good challenge. But we are not looking too far ahead,” Cummins said.

Australia have lost the last four Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, including two series in Australia, a place they consider a fortress. However, Cummins said his side is prepared to take on the challenge. “It would be great to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India are a great side but we are well prepared,” he added.

Pat Cummins and Nitish Kumar Reddy have shared the dressing room during their stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and the SRH captain said Reddy is an impressive cricketer. “He (Nitish Kumar Reddy) is an impressive youngster. He didn’t bowl much for SRH. He can swing the ball and is a really talented kid,” the Australian captain said.

Speaking about new Australian opener Nathan McSweeney, who will be playing in his debut Test match on Friday, Cummins opined that the youngster should stick to his natural game and not try and imitate David Warner, whom he is replacing in the opener’s role. “He (Nathan McSweeny) should play his natural game. He shouldn’t try to imitate David Warner. That is not his game. As long as he makes the bowlers bowl again and again, that is his game,” Cummis said.