IND vs BAN: India extend firm grip in first Test; extend overall lead to 308

Hyderabad: India took good hold of the proceedings against Bangladesh in the first Test match by extending their overall lead to 308 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

After being dismissed for 376 in the first innings, the Indian bowlers ran through the Bangladesh batting order to skittle them out for a paltry 149 in their first innings.

Despite having the opportunity to enforce the follow-on, Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided otherwise and India reached 81/3 at stumps in their second innings on the second day.

India now lead Bangladesh by 308 runs and with three more days of play left, a result is almost a certainty in the match.

Shubman Gill (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.

Resuming the day at their overnight score of 339/6, the Indian pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t continue from where they left on the first day and perished in quick succession.

The last four Indian wickets added just 37 runs to the total as Hasan Mahmud returned with a five-wicket haul (5/83) while Taskin Ahmed added three wickets against his name (3/55).

Jasprit Bumrah started the proceedings with the ball for India and accounted for Shadman Islam in the first over of the Bangladesh innings.

That set the precedent as the Indian bowlers – Bumrah (4/50), Akash Deep (2/19), Jadeja (2/19) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) – ran through the Bangladesh batting order and bundled them out in just 47.1 overs.

Bangladesh’s 149 in their first innings is their second-lowest total in India. Najmul Shanto’s men were skittled out inside three sessions, conceding a 227-run lead. The lowest total Bangladesh made against India was 106 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 106.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli became the second Indian batter, after Sachin Tendulkar, to surpass 12,000 international runs at home. He achieved the feat in India’s second innings when he scored 17 off 37 balls.

Overall, Kohli is the fifth batter to cross the 12,000 run mark at home. Kohli now has 12,006 runs at home and next in sight is Kumar Sangakkara at 12,043 runs at home. Jacques Kallis (12,305), Ricky Ponting (13,117) and Tendulkar (14,192) are ahead in the list.

Bumrah became the sixth Indian fast bowler to scalp 400 international wickets. He took the wickets of Shadman Islam, out bowled, Mushfiqur Rahman, who edged one to the slips, Hasan Mahmud, caught by Kohli in the slip cordon, and later castled Taskin Ahmed for his fourth wicket of the innings.

Bumrah now has 401 wickets and joins the illustrious list comprising Kapil Dev (687 wickets), Zaheer Khan (597), Javagal Srinath (551), Mohammed Shami (448) and Ishant Sharma (434). Bumrah achieved the feat in his 227th innings.

Brief scores: India: 376 and 81/3 in 23 overs (Shubman Gill 33 batting, Rishabh Pant 12 batting) vs Bangladesh 149 in 47.1 overs overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 4/50, Akash Deep 2/19, Ravindra Jadeja 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).