IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts autographed bat to Shakib Al Hasan

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli gifted an autographed bat to Bangladesh all-rounder and former captain Shakib Al Hasan after India’s seven-wicket win in the second Test match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday.

Shakib announced his retirement from Test cricket and Bangladesh’s series against South Africa, at home, will be his last if the current caretaker government in Bangladesh can guarantee for his safety. If the Bangladesh government cannot give security to Shakib, then he would have played his last Test match of his career against India.

The 37-year-old is accused of murder after a political unrest triggered civil riots in the country. He now resides in the United States of America and has expressed interest to go back to Bangladesh, if the government assures him of personal security.

Shakib, one of the greatest cricketers from Bangladesh, has played 71 Test matches and has said he will retire from all forms of cricket after the ICC Champions Trophy early next year.

Since he is at the twilight of his international cricketing career, Kohli decided to honour Shakib with a goodwill gesture.

After India’s win, Kohli walked over to the Bangladesh team and handed over an autographed bat to Shakib. The duo exchanged pleasantries and shared a laugh. Shakib also did a bit of shadow driving with Kohli’s bat and thanked him for the gesture.

The 37-year-old all rounder has also played regularly in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It remains to be seen if the Bangladesh Cricket Board, who has refused personal security for Shakib, or the government will assure him of security and make him play his final Test match for Bangladesh in Mirpur against South Africa.