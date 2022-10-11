IND vs SA: 'Boys showed great character on tough batting pitches,' says Dhawan after India win series

India captain Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday praised his side for showing "great character on tough batting pitches" after their seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the third ODI.



With the latest victory, India also sealed the series 2-1. Earlier, the hosts had also defeated the Proteas 2-1 in the T20I series.

A clinical bowling display from India bowled South Africa out for 99 in 27.1 overs in the third ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Dhawan and Co chased it down with seven wickets and 30.9 overs to spare.

"I am proud of the boys, the way they played in the series. The way they carried the responsibility and showed maturity. Would like to thank the support staff. We showed a lot of character in the first game, we dropped a few catches, but we never really put pressure on ourselves. We tried to stick to the process. I am enjoying the journey, I'll try to keep performing well for my team. The boys showed great character on such tough batting pitches. The bowlers were clinical today," said Dhawan after India won the third game on Tuesday.









India spinner Kuldeep Yadav stole the show in the first innings as they picked up four wickets in 4.1 overs and gave away just 18 runs. The other wickets were bagged by Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

"Feeling very happy, to be honest. Getting the Player of the Match award, the wicket was perfect and I am enjoying my bowling. I am not thinking too much about the result, just focusing on the process and focusing on my rhythm. I am trying to bowl in good areas. Not thinking too much, my next target is to perform well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament," Kuldeep said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

Siraj, who picked up five wickets in three ODIs, earned the Player of the Series award.

"Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler, you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award," said Siraj at the post-match presentation.

David Miller, the third captain to lead South Africa in as many ODIs against India in the series, said it was "disappointing" to end the series by being all out for 99.

"It was very tough. It didn't help scoring just 99. Disappointing result today, to finish off the series in that way. There was a bit of spin, and it was two paced, it was tacky as it was under covers due to the rain. We were really good in certain areas, we managed to find our feet. We just need to extend the good periods when it comes to ODIs," said South Africa's stand-in captain Miller.