IND VS WI: Sourav Ganguly backs India to do well under Rohit-Dravid’s leadership

Sourav Ganguly has backed Team India to do well under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's leadership.

Rohit was named India's limited-overs skipper after Virat Kohli stepped down as India's Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper before being asked to quit captaincy from the 50-over format too. It is understood that the Indian selectors were not in the favour of split captaincy.

After Ravi Shastri's tenure as India's head coach ended after the 2021 T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Dravid as Team India's in charge.

Rohit and Dravid have already worked together when India beat New Zealand in a T20I series last year. The captain-coach duo will reunite when India host West Indies in the upcoming ODI and T20I series, starting Feb. 6 in Ahmedabad.





India suffered a clean sweep 3-0 loss in South Africa in the ODIs but Rohit was not a part of the series due a hamstring injury. In his absence, KL Rahul was the captain.



Rohit's return ahead of the series against the Caribbean side comes as a boost for the hosts.

"I wish them all the best. They have had great careers so far and I am sure they will do well for India. I cannot predict what is going to happen, but there is enough confidence in both to do well," Ganguly told Sportstar.

Rohit has a huge task ahead with two back-to-back World Cups coming up: 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Backing him to do well, Ganguly said he doesn't want to put any pressure on the Mumbai Indians skipper by talking about India's chances.

"I don't expect and don't want to put pressure on them by expecting too much. I just wish them all the very best. I hope they do well. They are a great side, who will always be contenders and I hope they play well," the BCCI chief added.

The ODI on Sunday will mark India's 1000th appearance in the 50-over format. India are set to become the first-ever team to reach the feat.

IND VS WI: Fans will be missed in India's iconic moment, says Ganguly

The first ODI against West Indies is Team India's 1000th game in the format, making them the first-ever side to achieve the milestone.

Out of the 999 ODIs, India have won 518, lost 431, tied nine and there have been 41 no results.

Considering the omicron threat in the country, the three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium is going to be played behind closed doors.

Ganguly has insisted that fans will be missed in one of India's iconic moments in cricket history.

"I was the captain of India in the 500th ODI (against England at the Riverside in Chester-le-Street on July 4, 2002). It is a big moment for Indian cricket, but unfortunately, the match will be played without a crowd. The series, too, will be played in empty stadiums. It could have been done in a much better way had there been no Covid-19, but you cannot help it.

"Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we can't really plan anything for this iconic fixture," the former India captain added further.