India Clinches Spot in U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Final with Easy Win

Team India advanced to the final of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup with a commanding 9-wicket win over England in the second semi-final. England set a modest target of 114 after being asked to bat first, posting a total of 113 runs. India chased down the target in just 15 overs, finishing at 117/1. The top-order partnership between Kamalini (56*) and Gongadi Trisha (35) guided India comfortably into the final.

Right from the outset of the tournament, India’s batting lineup has been in excellent form, and the semi-final was no exception. Openers Kamalini and Gongadi Trisha provided a solid foundation for the chase, putting up 60 runs for the first wicket. Trisha fell during the chase, but Kamalini remained unbeaten, with Sanika Chalke (11*) supporting her to complete the victory. India’s victory came with ample ease, losing just one wicket in the pursuit of 114.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India’s bowlers kept a tight grip on the match. England struggled to find consistency, with opener Jemimah Greese (9) briefly finding boundaries but unable to build a lasting innings. Ayushi Shukla (2/21) claimed the first breakthrough, dismissing Greese, which started England’s downfall. Parunika Sisodia (3/21) and Vaishnavi Sharma (3/23) followed up with clinical bowling, limiting England’s scoring. Only Davina Perrin (45), captain Abi Norgrove (30), and Amu Suren Kumar (14) managed to contribute significantly, as the rest of the team faltered. Ultimately, England were restricted to a total of 113 runs.

Earlier in the day, South Africa secured their place in the final by edging past Australia in a hard-fought first semi-final. Batting first, Australia posted 105/8 in their allotted overs, with South African bowler Ashley van Wyk (4/17) wreaking havoc. In response, South Africa chased down the target, reaching 106/5 in 18.1 overs to seal their spot in the title clash.