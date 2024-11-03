India drop to second place in WTC standings after loss to NZ in Mumbai

Mumbai: Following the 25-run defeat to New Zealand inside three days at the Wankhede Stadium, India have dropped to second place in World Test Championship standings, with Australia becoming the new table-toppers.

Due to the defeat to New Zealand in Mumbai, India now have 58.33 points percentage, and dropping below Australia’s points percentage of 62.5. New Zealand, meanwhile, regained the fourth spot with 54.55 points percentage, after inflicting a series whitewash on India in their home for the first time since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999/2000.

They topple South Africa, who are now at fifth place, with 54.17 points percentage, after beating Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this week. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, maintain their third spot with 55.56 points percentage.

India have only the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia left in their 2023-2025 WTC cycle assignments. The five-match Test series will be played in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney from November 22 to January 7, 2025.

If India are to make it to their third straight World Test Championship final, they will need at least four wins in Australia. They will also have to be dependent on results from other series going in their favour to enter the WTC final, to be held at Lord’s next year.

Needing 147 runs to avoid a clean sweep defeat, India’s top order faltered once again, as the top five batters fell with just 29 runs on board. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant unleashed a flurry of shots to bring up his counter-attacking half-century in just 48 balls.

Pant was first involved in a 42-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja and then added 35 runs with Washington Sundar. But left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel completed his second five-for of the game with a stunning delivery that took Pant’s inside edge and lobbed into the keeper’s hands, as New Zealand bowled out India for 121 to get a 3-0 series win.