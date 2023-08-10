India, Pakistan World Cup match now on Oct 14

New Delhi: The mega clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad has been advanced by a day to October 14 and India’s final league match against Netherlands in Bengaluru has been pushed back by a day to November 12.

These are among the nine changes made in the revised tournament fixtures released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. The much-delayed announcement comes with less than two months left before the tournament kicks off in Ahmedabad on October 5.

