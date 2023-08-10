Live
- Watch Little Singham’s birthday celebrations’ promo here
- An Independence Day Pledge: A call to plant 3 million trees for a sustainable future
- India's first Agricultural Data Exchange launched in Hyderabad
- PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 1QFY24
- PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q1FY24
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
India, Pakistan World Cup match now on Oct 14
New Delhi: The mega clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad has been advanced by a day to October 14 and India’s final league match against Netherlands in Bengaluru has been pushed back by a day to November 12.
These are among the nine changes made in the revised tournament fixtures released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. The much-delayed announcement comes with less than two months left before the tournament kicks off in Ahmedabad on October 5.
