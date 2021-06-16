India played just 36 women's Tests in five decades

Bristol: As the Mithali Raj-led Indian women's cricket team began its quest for a Test win against England here on Wednesday, statistics show that they have played just 36 Tests in all in the last five decades.

Of those 36 Tests -- with only two being played between 2010 and 2020 -- India have won just five, lost six and drawn 25.

In comparison, their men counterparts have played many, many more over the same period. The Indian women played the most Tests in 1980s - 10 in all - and drew all of them.

India are scheduled to play another Test match this year, a one-off pink-ball Test against Australia.