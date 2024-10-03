India tour: Southee quits Kiwi captaincy

Auckland: Tim Southee has stepped down from New Zealand captaincy ahead of the three-Test series against India and Tom Latham has been appointed in the veteran pacer’s place.

Southee captained New Zealand in 14 Tests in which the Kiwis won six, lost six and drew two. “I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team,” said Southee in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

“I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches.” The 35-year-old right-arm pacer has so far played 102 Tests alongside 161 ODIs and 126 T20Is. With 382 wickets, he is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Kiwis after legendary Richard Hadlee (431).

“I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage. “I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I’ll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years,” said Southee. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Southee took the decision in the best interests of the team. “Tim’s a fantastic player and a very good leader who is held in high regard by the players and support staff.”