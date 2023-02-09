India vs Australia, 1st Test: 'Playing in Ranji gave me confidence' - Jadeja after 5-wicket haul

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday said playing a Ranji Trophy game gave him "a lot of confidence" ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Jadeja, who was out of action nearly for five months due to an injury, played a First-Class game for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu last month, where he bowled over 40 overs. The World No. 1 Test all-rounder marked his return to Team India in style as he claimed a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test against Australia.

Jadeja picked up 5 for 47 in 22 overs as India bowled out the visitors for 177 in 63.5 overs. After Indian fast bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami removed the Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner early in the innings, Jadeja broke the growing third-wicket stand between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

The first batter to fall to Jadeja was Labuschagne, who missed his maiden Test fifty on the Indian soil by a run. Jadeja also dismissed Matt Renshaw for a golden duck, Smith with an "absolute beauty" of a delivery, Peter Handscomb, and Todd Murphy.

"I'm very happy with the way I was bowling. I was enjoying my bowling. Playing after 5 months, playing Test cricket, it's tough. I was prepared for it and I was working hard on my fitness as well as on my skills at NCA. I played a First-Class game (Ranji) after a long time and I bowled almost 42 overs. It gave me a lot of confidence to come here and play a Test match," Jadeja said at stumps of Day 1 in Nagpur.

Speaking of the Nagpur track, the bowling all-rounder sad that "there was no bounce on the wicket."

"There was no bounce on the wicket, I was targeting the stump-to-stump line. The odd ball was spinning and the odd ball was going straight. Being a left-arm spinner, if you get batsmen out caught behind or stumped, you always give credit to the ball.

"In Test match cricket, whatever wicket you take, you are happy with that. I was working hard on my bowling when I was in Bangalore at the NCA. I was bowling 10-12 hours everyday and that helped me a lot. I was working on my rhythm because I knew that I have to play Test match and I have to bowl long spells," added Jadeja.

🗣️🗣️ I found great rhythm with my bowling today#TeamIndia all-rounder @imjadeja reflects on his super five-wicket haul on Day 1️⃣ of the first #INDvAUS Test.@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/PBo8camct0 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023

In reply to Australia's 177, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a fine start, putting up 76 runs for the opening wicket. While experienced bowlers like Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were clueless with the ball and the Indian batters played the duo with ease, debutant Murphy broke the Indian partnership by dismissing Rahul in the 23rd over.



Rahul scored 20 off 71 deliveries, while Rohit was still at the crease at the end of Day 1 of the first Test. The Indian skipper brought up his 15th Test half-century with his unbeaten knock of 56 off 69 deliveries. After Rahul's dismissal, Ravichandran Ashwin walked out to bat as a night watchman. He faced five balls but did not go off the mark.